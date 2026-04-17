NCERT Director JS Rajput says NEP 2020 3-language aim failing India Apr 17, 2026

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 wants students across India to learn three languages and boost national unity, but JS Rajput says it is not working as planned.

NCERT Director JS Rajput pointed out that while the policy was updated to be more flexible and less about pushing Hindi, states are not really following through, especially in the north, where Sanskrit is taught only briefly alongside Hindi and English.