NCERT Director JS Rajput says NEP 2020 3-language aim failing
The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 wants students across India to learn three languages and boost national unity, but JS Rajput says it is not working as planned.
NCERT Director JS Rajput pointed out that while the policy was updated to be more flexible and less about pushing Hindi, states are not really following through, especially in the north, where Sanskrit is taught only briefly alongside Hindi and English.
Rajput urges hiring teachers for NEP
Rajput also flagged that a lack of teachers (and teachers being pulled away for nonteaching jobs like election work) is making it even harder to put NEP 2020 into action.
He believes hiring more teachers and letting them focus on teaching (instead of extra duties) is key if the policy is ever going to actually help students learn more languages.