NCERT publishes Class 9 social science book explaining judiciary's role

Supreme Court orders Class 8 withdrawal

All these updates come after a big controversy over this year's Class eight textbook, which had a section on "corruption in the judiciary," and the new Class nine textbook was prepared before the controversy broke out.

The Supreme Court stepped in, ordering NCERT to pull back every copy and stop publishing it further.

NCERT apologized for the "offending" content, but this new Class nine book was already finished before that whole issue came up.