NCERT publishes Class 9 social science book explaining judiciary's role
NCERT just dropped a new Class nine social science textbook, and it's all about showing how the judiciary works as an "impartial and independent" part of our democracy.
The book breaks down what judges actually do, like checking government actions, canceling unconstitutional laws, and making sure everyone gets fair treatment through things like public interest litigation (PIL).
Supreme Court orders Class 8 withdrawal
All these updates come after a big controversy over this year's Class eight textbook, which had a section on "corruption in the judiciary," and the new Class nine textbook was prepared before the controversy broke out.
The Supreme Court stepped in, ordering NCERT to pull back every copy and stop publishing it further.
NCERT apologized for the "offending" content, but this new Class nine book was already finished before that whole issue came up.