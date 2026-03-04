NCERT textbooks for Classes 1-12 getting major revamp: Details here
NCERT is revamping school textbooks for Classes 1-12 to fit the latest education policies.
The source does not provide specific timelines for the rollout of new books for Classes 1-4, Classes 7-8, or Classes 9-12.
How are the new books being prepared?
A bunch of experts—teachers, subject pros, and industry folks—work together in committees to create each book.
Their drafts go through several reviews, all overseen by national panels to make sure everything matches the new curriculum standards.
Changes in curriculum and availability of updated books
The updated books will be available both online and in print.
Curriculum changes include vocational subjects from Class 6 and bridge programs, with advanced content planned for senior classes.