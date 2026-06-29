NCERT updates Class 9 social science textbook emphasizing judiciary's independence
India
NCERT has just updated its Class nine social science textbook, putting the spotlight on the judiciary as "impartial and independent."
The new content breaks down how courts protect our rights, uphold the Constitution, and can strike down laws that go against democratic values.
NCERT adds 'Manusmriti,' Emergency and PIL
For the first time, topics like the Emergency and Manusmriti are included at this level.
There's also a focus on public interest litigation (PIL) as a way for marginalized groups to get justice.
These changes come after a past controversy over a withdrawn Class eight book and are part of bigger updates under NEP 2020 to give students a more balanced view of India's democracy.