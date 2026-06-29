NCERT updates Class 9 social science textbook emphasizing judiciary's independence

NCERT adds 'Manusmriti,' Emergency and PIL

For the first time, topics like the Emergency and Manusmriti are included at this level.

There's also a focus on public interest litigation (PIL) as a way for marginalized groups to get justice.

These changes come after a past controversy over a withdrawn Class eight book and are part of bigger updates under NEP 2020 to give students a more balanced view of India's democracy.