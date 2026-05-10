NCRB finds Delhi metro most mob lynching cases under BNS

Delhi logs 13,396 crimes against women

The numbers are pretty stark: Delhi logged 13,396 crimes against women (way ahead of Mumbai's 6,358) and led in rape cases too with 1,058 incidents.

The city also topped organized crime stats under BNS Section 111 (think extortion, cybercrime, and land grabbing), reporting more than twice as many cases as Lucknow or Surat.

Plus, Delhi ranked second nationwide for petty organized crimes like theft and snatching.