NCRB finds Delhi metro most mob lynching cases under BNS
India
Delhi just got named the metro with the highest number of mob lynching cases under the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) laws, says the NCRB's 2024 report.
Since BNS came into effect on July 1, 2024, Delhi reported five mob lynching cases (the most among big cities), while Mumbai and Jaipur had one each.
Delhi logs 13,396 crimes against women
The numbers are pretty stark: Delhi logged 13,396 crimes against women (way ahead of Mumbai's 6,358) and led in rape cases too with 1,058 incidents.
The city also topped organized crime stats under BNS Section 111 (think extortion, cybercrime, and land grabbing), reporting more than twice as many cases as Lucknow or Surat.
Plus, Delhi ranked second nationwide for petty organized crimes like theft and snatching.