NDMC leads New Delhi makeover ahead of BRICS summit
India
New Delhi is getting a major makeover as the city prepares for the BRICS summit on September 12-13.
New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is sprucing up 41 roads, adding fresh flowers and fountains, and putting up floral boards.
Delegates will be staying at some of the city's fanciest hotels such as Taj Hotel, Le Meridien, and Shangri-La.
Connaught Place and Africa Avenue upgraded
Popular spots such as Connaught Place and Africa Avenue are getting new landscaping, better lighting, and cleaner streets.
There is a 24/7 Command and Control Center to keep things running smoothly during the summit.
Extra sanitation teams are on duty from September 9-14 to make sure everything stays spotless while guests are in town.