NDMC proposes up to 50% parking hike in Lutyens's Delhi
If you park in Lutyens's Delhi, get ready: parking charges are likely going up soon.
NDMC is proposing a hike of up to 50% in existing parking fees at 157 parking spots, while monthly passes may rise to two or three times their current rates.
The good news? These sites will become smart with live slot updates and digital payments, so finding a spot (and paying for it) should get a lot easier.
Centralized app to book Lutyens's parking
Off-street parking for cars could rise from ₹20 to ₹30 an hour, while on-street rates may jump from ₹50 to ₹70. Monthly passes might double too, from ₹2,000 to ₹4,000 for four-wheelers.
Two-wheeler charges are also set to increase.
The upgrades mean you'll soon be able to check parking availability on an app, book spots online, and pay cash-free, all managed through a new centralized system aimed at making city parking less of a headache.