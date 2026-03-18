NDMC's summer action plan 2026 rolled out

Water ATMs to be installed outside schools

NDMC is adding 12 new mounted water tankers and building a big control room at R.K. Ashram to handle emergencies, expected to be ready in about eight months.

Five mobile trolleys with pumps will help get water to areas quickly when needed.

Plus, around 50 additional free water ATMs are planned for J.J. clusters; NDMC has also proposed installing ATMs outside NDMC and Navyug schools. These would join the current 37 water ATMs.