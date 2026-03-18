NDMC's summer action plan 2026 rolled out
To keep the taps running this summer, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has rolled out its Summer Action Plan 2026.
Vice Chair Kuljeet Singh Chahal says the focus is on better infrastructure, faster emergency response, and making water more accessible, particularly as demand rises across NDMC areas.
Right now, NDMC supplies 127 million liters of water daily and operates 24 reservoirs.
Water ATMs to be installed outside schools
NDMC is adding 12 new mounted water tankers and building a big control room at R.K. Ashram to handle emergencies, expected to be ready in about eight months.
Five mobile trolleys with pumps will help get water to areas quickly when needed.
Plus, around 50 additional free water ATMs are planned for J.J. clusters; NDMC has also proposed installing ATMs outside NDMC and Navyug schools. These would join the current 37 water ATMs.
Rainwater harvesting pits to be constructed
Permission has been granted for four borewells in Sarojini Nagar's GPRA Colony; two are already operational to boost supply for peak summer.
For long-term solutions, NDMC plans to construct 95 rainwater-harvesting pits and started a pilot project on Vinay Marg aiming for around-the-clock supply while cutting down losses.