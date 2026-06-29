NDRF and IAF rescue 6 after Arunachal Pradesh monsoon floods

Elephants used in rescue attempts

Getting everyone to safety wasn't easy: rough terrain and bad weather meant the IAF helicopter airlifted two stranded people by 11am.

The situation was so tough that locals even tried using some of their elephants to rescue the stranded people.

Meanwhile, in Lower Siang district, heavy rains caused landslides that blocked roads and temporarily dammed the Siji River (raising fears of more flooding).

Thankfully, disaster was avoided when the water naturally dissipated through the mud overnight and a biker caught in the landslide escaped unharmed.