NDRF and IAF rescue 6 after Arunachal Pradesh monsoon floods
Heavy monsoon rains in Arunachal Pradesh triggered flash floods and landslides, leading to a tense rescue drama.
Seven locals from Dambuk set out to save four fishermen stranded on a river island, but their raft flipped in the fast-moving Sisiri River, sweeping away five people while five others swam to shore.
The six who remained stranded were eventually rescued after two days of determined efforts by the NDRF, locals, and an IAF helicopter crew.
Elephants used in rescue attempts
Getting everyone to safety wasn't easy: rough terrain and bad weather meant the IAF helicopter airlifted two stranded people by 11am.
The situation was so tough that locals even tried using some of their elephants to rescue the stranded people.
Meanwhile, in Lower Siang district, heavy rains caused landslides that blocked roads and temporarily dammed the Siji River (raising fears of more flooding).
Thankfully, disaster was avoided when the water naturally dissipated through the mud overnight and a biker caught in the landslide escaped unharmed.