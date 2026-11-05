NDRF rescues 10 SDRF personnel stuck in Bethupalli Lake
India
In Khammam, Telangana, 10 SDRF personnel got stuck in Bethupalli Lake after their boats capsized while trying to save fishermen during heavy rains on Wednesday night.
With water swollen from cyclone Murasu, the team clung to trees near the shore until the NDRF stepped in and pulled off an all-night rescue.
Ministers praise NDRF amid Murasu flooding
The heavy downpour from cyclone Murasu flooded parts of Khammam and made the rescue even tougher.
Telangana's Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy applauded how quickly everyone acted, and Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar highlighted just how crucial the NDRF's role was in keeping people safe.