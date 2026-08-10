Nearly 15,000 Gurugram families face smelly muddy water for weeks
For more than two weeks, people living in Gurugram's sectors 21, 22A, 23, 23A, and Palam Vihar have been getting smelly, muddy water (some even found insects in it).
Nearly 15,000 families are affected and say the water isn't safe to drink or use at home.
Despite reaching out to city authorities multiple times, nothing has really improved.
GMDA repairs 2 connections, contamination persists
GMDA tested the water but didn't find any issues at first. They did more checks on August 9 and repaired two broken connections in Sector 21 after complaints from thousands of residents, but the problem hasn't gone away.
In other areas like Sector 23A and Palam Vihar, families are dealing with both contaminated water and supply shortages.
Residents' groups are urging officials for a proper fix and immediate action so everyone can get clean water again.