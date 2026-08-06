Nearly 40,000 resident doctors and interns strike in Maharashtra hospitals
Maharashtra's hospitals are struggling as nearly 40,000 resident doctors and interns have been on strike since Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2026.
They're protesting the state's move to let homeopathy graduates, after the Certificate Course in Modern Pharmacology (CCMP), register as doctors with the Maharashtra Medical Council.
This has led to long waits in outpatient departments, delayed surgeries, and paused classes in 35 government medical colleges and five civic-run medical colleges.
IMA threatens nationwide protests over CCMP
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) isn't happy either; they've warned they'll call for protests across India if the decision isn't rolled back.
IMA National President Dr. Anilkumar Nayak pointed out that the CCMP course isn't recognized by any major medical body.
For now, the government says it will pause new CCMP registrations until there is clarity from the Bombay High Court.