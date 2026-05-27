Nearly 400,000 CBSE Class 12 students requested evaluated answer scans India May 27, 2026

This year, nearly a quarter of CBSE Class 12 students, about 400,000, asked for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. That's almost 9.9 million answer books!

CBSE has already sent out more than 800,000 digital scripts and plans to finish the rest by May 27.

If you want your marks verified or re-evaluated, applications open on May 29.