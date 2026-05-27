Nearly 400,000 CBSE Class 12 students requested evaluated answer scans
This year, nearly a quarter of CBSE Class 12 students, about 400,000, asked for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. That's almost 9.9 million answer books!
CBSE has already sent out more than 800,000 digital scripts and plans to finish the rest by May 27.
If you want your marks verified or re-evaluated, applications open on May 29.
CBSE's OSM evaluated 9.9 million, hacking denied
CBSE used its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system to digitally evaluate almost 9.9 million answer books, aiming for more transparency and fewer mistakes.
Still, some students reported delays in getting their scans and issues like unclear copies or technical glitches.
The board also reassured everyone that claims about OSM hacking were false: the portal was just a test site with no real exam data at risk.