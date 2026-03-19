Need for dialogue, diplomacy in West Asia: PM Modi
India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is calling for more dialogue to ease the ongoing conflict in West Asia.
While wishing Jordan's King Abdullah II on Eid, he said that dialogue and diplomacy are needed for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in the region.
Modi also condemned attacks on energy infrastructure, warning they could make things worse.
Iran criticizes UN for not acting
Meanwhile, Iran criticized the U.N. for not acting after alleged Israeli attacks on its officials and accused Qatar of letting its land be used for strikes against Iran.
On a positive note, Modi thanked Jordan for helping evacuate Indians caught up in the conflict, showing how international cooperation still matters even in tense times.