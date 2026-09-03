Neelkanth Mishra rebukes Garg on X, cites updated GDP methods
India
World Bank Executive Director Neelkanth Mishra isn't buying the recent criticism of India's Q1 FY 2027 GDP numbers.
After former finance secretary S.C. Garg called the growth data unreliable, Mishra responded on X, saying Garg's claims were "ill-educated" and missed the fact that India updated its GDP calculation methods earlier this year for better accuracy.
Mishra points to solid economic data
Mishra pointed to some solid numbers: personal vehicle dispatches jumped 35% in August, commercial vehicles were up more than 40%, and tax revenue and credit growth are both looking strong.
While he admits real-wage growth still needs work, Mishra sees healthy private investment and construction as signs that India's economy is genuinely picking up steam.