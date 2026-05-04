NEET 2026 answer key expected 1st week of June
India
Waiting for your NEET results? The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2026 answer key, likely in the first week of June.
You'll be able to download it from the official NEET website using your application number and password.
Plus, if you spot any mistakes, you can challenge them before the final answers are set.
Download NEET answer key at neet.nta.nic.in
Just head over to neet.nta.nic.in, click the "NEET 2026 Answer Key" link, and log in with your details.
You'll find downloadable PDFs for all paper sets (codes 11, 12, 13, and 14), along with your response sheet so you can estimate your score using the marking scheme.
Remember: Right answers add marks, wrong ones lose them.