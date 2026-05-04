NEET 2026 answer key expected 1st week of June India May 04, 2026

Waiting for your NEET results? The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2026 answer key, likely in the first week of June.

You'll be able to download it from the official NEET website using your application number and password.

Plus, if you spot any mistakes, you can challenge them before the final answers are set.