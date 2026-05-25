NEET aspirants Bhagyashree and Pradeep Meghwal allegedly die by suicide

NTA cancels May NEET-UG exam

The National Testing Agency canceled the May 2026 NEET-UG exam after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak, impacting over 2.2 million students.

With a re-exam now set for June 21 and computer-based tests coming next year, students are feeling extra pressure.

These incidents have sparked real concerns about how much stress competitive exams put on young people.