NEET aspirants Bhagyashree and Pradeep Meghwal allegedly die by suicide
India
Two NEET aspirants, 18-year-old Bhagyashree from Karnataka and Pradeep Meghwal from Rajasthan, allegedly died by suicide this month.
Both had been preparing hard for the medical entrance exam, but recent events have left many students shaken.
NTA cancels May NEET-UG exam
The National Testing Agency canceled the May 2026 NEET-UG exam after allegations of irregularities and a paper leak, impacting over 2.2 million students.
With a re-exam now set for June 21 and computer-based tests coming next year, students are feeling extra pressure.
These incidents have sparked real concerns about how much stress competitive exams put on young people.