NEET MDS 2026: Exam dates, eligibility criteria, marking scheme
Thinking about a postgrad in dentistry?
NBEMS is set to drop the NEET MDS 2026 notification soon, with online registration at natboard.edu.in.
The exam, which decides entry to dental PG courses across India, is scheduled for May 2, 2026.
Eligibility criteria and exam pattern
To be eligible, you'll need a BDS degree from an Indian university and a completed one-year internship.
The computer-based test runs for three hours with 240 MCQs—each right answer gets you four marks, but wrong ones lose you one mark.
Paper split into 2 parts
The paper's split into two parts: Part A (100 questions in 75 minutes) covers basics like anatomy and physiology; Part B (140 questions in 105 minutes) dives deeper into clinical subjects like orthodontics and prosthodontics.
It's designed to test both your foundational knowledge and practical skills—so be ready for a well-rounded challenge!