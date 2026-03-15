NEET MDS 2026 registration open: Here's how to apply

You can register online by March 30. The fee is ₹3,500 for General, OBC, and EWS, and ₹2,500 for SC, ST, and PwD candidates. You'll need your ID, photo, signature, Dental Registration Certificate, BDS degree, and an internship certificate. Ensure your internship is completed and submit the Internship Completion Certificate (no specific completion date is provided in the source).

Exam details you need to know

If you spot mistakes in your form, there's a correction window from April 4-6 (and another (April 21-22) to upload or correct photograph, signature and thumb impression).

The test itself is three hours long with 240 MCQs split into two parts: Part A covers basics like anatomy and medicine; Part B dives into dental specialties.

Altogether it's worth 960 marks, so get prepped!