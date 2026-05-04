NEET UG 2026 concludes with over 2.2 million candidates
The NEET UG 2026 exam just wrapped up on May 3, and nearly everyone showed up (more than 2.2 million students out of 2.28 million registered)!
This test is the big gateway for medical admissions across India, held across 37 States and Union Territories.
If you're waiting on results, mark your calendar for around June 13. They're expected by mid-June.
NTA to publish provisional answer key
NTA will drop a provisional answer key soon, so you'll get a chance to check your answers (and challenge them if needed, for a fee).
The final scorecard will show your subject marks, total score, percentile, and All India Rank.
To qualify: General and EWS candidates usually need at least the 50th percentile (score: 686-144); OBC, SC, and ST need the 40th percentile (score: 143-113).
If you clear it, get ready for counseling rounds to snag that MBBS or BDS seat!