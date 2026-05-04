NEET UG 2026 concludes with over 2.2 million candidates

NTA to publish provisional answer key

NTA will drop a provisional answer key soon, so you'll get a chance to check your answers (and challenge them if needed, for a fee).

The final scorecard will show your subject marks, total score, percentile, and All India Rank.

To qualify: General and EWS candidates usually need at least the 50th percentile (score: 686-144); OBC, SC, and ST need the 40th percentile (score: 143-113).

If you clear it, get ready for counseling rounds to snag that MBBS or BDS seat!