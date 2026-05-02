NEET UG 2026 May 3 exam for over 2.279 million students
NEET UG 2026 is happening on May 3 from 2pm to 5pm with over 2.279 million students set to take the test.
If you're aiming for a medical seat, this is the big day, so here's what you need to keep in mind.
NEET candidates bring admit card photos
Don't forget your admit card with a passport photo attached, plus an extra postcard-sized photo for the center.
Most students got their first-choice center this year, so travel should be easier.
Stick to simple clothes — no heavy outfits or shoes; sandals or slippers with low heels are best.
NEET entry checks and allowed items
If you wear articles of faith, plan to arrive early for proper frisking.
Water bottles are okay inside; gadgets and most stationery aren't allowed.
Diabetic students can bring sugar tablets and fruits (banana, apple or orange) and a transparent water bottle but need to inform staff ahead of time.
Bring your ID and any relevant certificates if needed.
Good luck!