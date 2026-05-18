NEET-UG 2026 postponed to June 21 after Shivraj Motegaonkar arrest India May 18, 2026

The NEET-UG 2026 exam, meant for over 2.2 million medical aspirants, has been rocked by a paper leak scandal.

Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Career Center (RCC), was arrested after the CBI claimed he got the leaked question paper days before the May 3 exam and shared it with others.

Because of this, the exam has now been pushed to June 21.