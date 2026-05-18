NEET-UG 2026 postponed to June 21 after Shivraj Motegaonkar arrest
The NEET-UG 2026 exam, meant for over 2.2 million medical aspirants, has been rocked by a paper leak scandal.
Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Career Center (RCC), was arrested after the CBI claimed he got the leaked question paper days before the May 3 exam and shared it with others.
Because of this, the exam has now been pushed to June 21.
Multi-state probe uncovers 5-state cheating network
This is the 10th arrest in a multi-state investigation that's uncovered a five-state cheating network. The case first broke when a Rajasthan student's "guess paper" matched real questions.
RCC, known as "Doctor's Factory" for producing thousands of doctors, is now under scrutiny after it turned out 42 questions from its mock test appeared in the leaked paper.
The CBI is digging into Motegaonkar's phone for more evidence.