NEET UG 2026 saw almost 97% turnout with biology easier

Coaching experts predict NEET category cutoffs

Coaching experts think the qualifying cutoff for General and EWS categories will land between 135 and 144 marks.

For OBC, SC, and ST candidates, it's likely in the 107 to 143 range, depending on who you ask.

PwD candidates can expect a band of 120 to 143 marks.

If you score above your category's cutoff, you're in the running for counseling rounds for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses—so fingers crossed!