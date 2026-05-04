NEET UG 2026 saw almost 97% turnout with biology easier
India
The NEET UG 2026 exam just wrapped up, with almost 97% turnout; over 2.2 million students showed up across India.
Students reported that the paper was comparatively easier than last year, particularly in Biology, but Physics and Chemistry were considered moderate, though some candidates noted tricky numerical problems.
Coaching experts predict NEET category cutoffs
Coaching experts think the qualifying cutoff for General and EWS categories will land between 135 and 144 marks.
For OBC, SC, and ST candidates, it's likely in the 107 to 143 range, depending on who you ask.
PwD candidates can expect a band of 120 to 143 marks.
If you score above your category's cutoff, you're in the running for counseling rounds for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other medical courses—so fingers crossed!