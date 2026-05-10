NEET UG 2026 under investigation after NTA received malpractice reports

NTA details extensive NEET security measures

The NTA says it went all out on security: question papers traveled in GPS-tracked vehicles, each set had unique watermarks for tracing, and AI-powered CCTVs kept an eye on things from a central control room.

Candidates had to clear biometric checks, and 5G jammers were used to block electronic cheating.

The agency promises full transparency as investigations continue and says next steps will depend on what the ongoing probes reveal.