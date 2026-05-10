NEET UG 2026 under investigation after NTA received malpractice reports
The NEET UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, is now under investigation after the National Testing Agency (NTA) received reports of alleged malpractice.
The NTA quickly passed these concerns to central agencies for a deeper look, and Rajasthan's Special Operations Group has initiated action.
With NEET being such a big deal for medical hopefuls across India, this news has definitely caught everyone's attention.
NTA details extensive NEET security measures
The NTA says it went all out on security: question papers traveled in GPS-tracked vehicles, each set had unique watermarks for tracing, and AI-powered CCTVs kept an eye on things from a central control room.
Candidates had to clear biometric checks, and 5G jammers were used to block electronic cheating.
The agency promises full transparency as investigations continue and says next steps will depend on what the ongoing probes reveal.