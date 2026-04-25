NEET-UG medical students advised not to take leave May 2-3
India
To keep this year's NEET-UG fair, medical students are being advised not to take leave on May 2 and 3, except in exceptional circumstances with due justification.
The rule is meant to stop proxy candidates after past cases where MBBS students tried to take the test for others.
NTA increases NEET-UG security measures
The National Testing Agency is stepping up security with more biometric checks and GPS-tracked vehicles for exam materials.
After the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak controversy, these changes aim to make the process smoother and more trustworthy for around 2.28 million candidates in India and abroad.