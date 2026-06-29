NEET UG paper leak: 10 accused held until July 11
India
The NEET UG paper leak case just took another turn: 10 accused, including Yash Yadav and Mangilal Biwal, will remain in judicial custody until July 11.
They appeared before the Delhi court via video call from Tihar Jail after their previous custody ended.
The case started back in May when a government official reported corruption and cheating linked to the exam.
CBI: Yash Yadav sold paper 10L
According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Yadav sold the leaked exam paper to Biwal for 10 lakh rupees, who then passed it on to candidates for 12 lakh rupees.
This set off a chain involving more people like Shubham Khairnar and Vikas Biwal.
Investigators even found copies of the question papers on Biwal's phone as they dig deeper into how far this network goes.