NEET UG paper leak: 10 accused held until July 11

CBI: Yash Yadav sold paper 10L

According to the Central Bureau of Investigation, Yadav sold the leaked exam paper to Biwal for 10 lakh rupees, who then passed it on to candidates for 12 lakh rupees.

This set off a chain involving more people like Shubham Khairnar and Vikas Biwal.

Investigators even found copies of the question papers on Biwal's phone as they dig deeper into how far this network goes.