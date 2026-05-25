NEET-UG paper leak leads to arrests of Motegaonkar and Kulkarni
The NEET-UG exam has landed in controversy after two key arrests: Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Career Center (RCC), and P.V. Kulkarni, a retired NTA subject-matter expert.
Kulkarni allegedly leaked 132 questions while translating the paper for the NTA and passed them to Motegaonkar, and a mock test by RCC, conducted 24 hours before the May 3 exam, had 42 matching questions out of 45, along with the answer keys.
A video of students confirming this overlap made things worse. Both men were arrested in May, though Motegaonkar's brother, Shrikrishna, says he is innocent.
Latur educators call for uniform curricula
This scandal has cast a shadow over Latur's famous "Latur Pattern" coaching style, which was known for producing top scorers with help from highly paid tutors.
Now, educators are worried about the district's reputation and are calling for changes like uniform curricula to cut down on dependence on big coaching centers.
The hope is to restore trust and keep things fair for everyone preparing for competitive exams.