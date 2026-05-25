NEET-UG paper leak leads to arrests of Motegaonkar and Kulkarni India May 25, 2026

The NEET-UG exam has landed in controversy after two key arrests: Shivraj Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Career Center (RCC), and P.V. Kulkarni, a retired NTA subject-matter expert.

Kulkarni allegedly leaked 132 questions while translating the paper for the NTA and passed them to Motegaonkar, and a mock test by RCC, conducted 24 hours before the May 3 exam, had 42 matching questions out of 45, along with the answer keys.

A video of students confirming this overlap made things worse. Both men were arrested in May, though Motegaonkar's brother, Shrikrishna, says he is innocent.