NEET UG re-exam scheduled for June 21 after ministers' review
India
The NEET UG 2026 re-exam is officially happening on June 21.
This was reviewed in a meeting between Health Minister JP Nadda and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, where they checked in on how everything's shaping up for the big day.
Ministries coordinate NEET exam logistics
Both ministries are working together to make sure things go off without a hitch: think solid logistics, full support at exam centers, and less stress for everyone involved.
Authorities say final prep is underway, and students should keep an eye out for official updates and exam-day guidelines issued by authorities, so their exam day goes as smoothly as possible.