Nehal Modi arrested: Chargesheets reveal money laundering and evidence destruction

TL;DR

Nehal charged with money laundering, criminal conspiracy

Nehal now faces charges for money laundering and criminal conspiracy. His court hearing is set for July 17, where he might try for bail—but US prosecutors probably won't make it easy.

Investigators say he smuggled gold and cash from Dubai, threatened people running fake companies to keep quiet, and even destroyed evidence.

This arrest is a big step in India's efforts to bring those behind one of its biggest banking scams to justice.