India • Jul 05, 2025
Nehal Modi arrested: Chargesheets reveal money laundering and evidence destruction
Nehal Modi, younger brother of fugitive diamond tycoon Nirav Modi, was arrested in the US on July 4 after India requested his extradition.
He's accused of helping his brother pull off the massive ₹13,000 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud by moving money through shell companies and shady overseas deals.
TL;DR
Nehal charged with money laundering, criminal conspiracy
Nehal now faces charges for money laundering and criminal conspiracy. His court hearing is set for July 17, where he might try for bail—but US prosecutors probably won't make it easy.
Investigators say he smuggled gold and cash from Dubai, threatened people running fake companies to keep quiet, and even destroyed evidence.
This arrest is a big step in India's efforts to bring those behind one of its biggest banking scams to justice.