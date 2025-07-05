Telangana extends daily work hours to 10 at commercial establishments

TL;DR

Key updates on work hours

If you work over six hours, you now get at least a 30-minute break—and your total work plus rest time can't cross 12 hours a day.

Any extra time beyond the weekly limit means overtime pay.

These updates stick closely to the state's Shops and Establishments Act.

Night shift transport for women

Employers must now make sure women working night shifts have safe transport home—an important step for workplace safety.

Plus, everyone still gets a weekly off and proper rest breaks.

A look at the affected establishments

This change affects a ton of commercial establishments, giving businesses more room to adapt while making sure workers' rights—like fair pay and safety—are protected.