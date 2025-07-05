India ranks 2nd in democratic satisfaction
Turns out, 74% of Indians feel good about how democracy works in their country—putting India way ahead of places like Japan (24%) and Greece, where 81% are dissatisfied, according to a 2025 Pew Research Center survey across 23 countries.
More than half global respondents unhappy with their democracies
Globally, more than half the people surveyed said they're unhappy with their democracies—a jump from a few years ago.
Greece, Japan, and South Korea stand out for especially high dissatisfaction.
Still, most folks say representative democracy is worth sticking with.
Recent elections changed how people feel about democracy
The study also found that recent elections made a difference: satisfaction went up in Canada, Germany, and the US after voters hit the polls, but dropped in Poland and South Korea.
Bottom line? How people feel about their economy—and who wins elections—really shapes trust in democracy.