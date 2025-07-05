India ranks 2nd in democratic satisfaction

TL;DR

More than half global respondents unhappy with their democracies

Globally, more than half the people surveyed said they're unhappy with their democracies—a jump from a few years ago.

Greece, Japan, and South Korea stand out for especially high dissatisfaction.

Still, most folks say representative democracy is worth sticking with.

Recent elections changed how people feel about democracy

The study also found that recent elections made a difference: satisfaction went up in Canada, Germany, and the US after voters hit the polls, but dropped in Poland and South Korea.

Bottom line? How people feel about their economy—and who wins elections—really shapes trust in democracy.