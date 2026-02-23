Neighbor caught on CCTV with girl before she went missing
India
A six-year-old girl was found murdered after going missing on February 19, 2026.
Her neighbor, Manoj Lugun, was caught on CCTV walking with her and later even joined her father to file a missing report—behavior that made police suspicious.
Police said he attempted to mislead investigators.
Lugun hid her body in the well
The girl's body was recovered from a nearby well.
When shown the CCTV evidence, Lugun confessed: he had struck her with a brick near IP Park and hid her body in the well.
Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been added to the FIR.