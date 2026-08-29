Nepal flash floods send debris into Uttar Pradesh, canals paused
India
Flash floods in Nepal have sent all sorts of debris (think LPG cylinders, tires, and even cupboards) down the Gandak River into Uttar Pradesh.
This mess has caused a big silt buildup and forced irrigation authorities to pause canal operations to avoid blockages.
Uttar Pradesh on high alert
With water levels rising, officials in Uttar Pradesh are on high alert and ready with evacuation plans if things get worse.
Meanwhile, the floods have shut down roads in Nepal, pushing tourists to cut their trips short and return to India through the Sonauli border.