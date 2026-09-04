Nepal hydropower tunnel traps 40 workers as vehicle jams entrance

To get out, the workers climbed to higher ground and used an iron rod to check how deep the sludge was, sometimes as much as 1.5 meters.

They stuck together for support and spent nearly two-and-a-half hours wading through thick mud and water until they finally made it out.

One worker, Leelanath Neupane, said honestly, "If the vehicle had not got stuck in the tunnel, our entire tunnel would have filled with mud."

Afterward, everyone was taken to an army camp, many still shaken by what they'd been through.