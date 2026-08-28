India offers to send NDRF teams to Nepal for rescue
What's the story
The Indian government has offered to send National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel to Nepal for rescue operations, following devastating floods that have killed around 600 people. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified its position on Friday after reports suggested Kathmandu had rejected offers from multiple countries. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "Two aircrafts with relief materials have already been sent; we are expecting a third aircraft also to carry humanitarian assistance from our side to Nepal."
Additional aid
India sending rescue teams
Jaiswal added, "As requested by Nepal, we are preparing to send a tunnel rescue team, for which a reggie team is being flown in first to assess the on-the-ground situation as to what equipment will be required. We are also sending a medical team to Nepal."
He said, "In addition, we have also offered Bailey bridges along with associated technical teams, so that connectivity can be restored quickly in the affected parts of Nepal."
Rescue priority
MEA's focus on locating missing Indians
The MEA's immediate focus is to locate 320 Indians and 100 people of Indian origin who are still untraceable after the floods.
Reports had earlier said that Nepal's foreign ministry declined requests from India and others for specialized search-and-rescue teams.
However, India is sending a tunnel rescue team and a medical team to assist in ongoing operations.
Infrastructure aid
Portable Bailey bridge sent to Nepal on request
Jaiswal also said that a portable Bailey bridge has been sent to Nepal on request.
This will help restore transportation where bridges have been washed away by the floods in Rasuwa and neighboring districts near the Tibet border.
In some positive news, contact has been established with around 400 Indians on the Tibetan side who are safe.
Rescue update
Stranded Indians cross into Nepal
Another 96 Indians who were stranded near the Tibetan border have crossed into Nepal.
The MEA also confirmed that 21 Indians from Tamil Nadu who were rescued landed in New Delhi on Friday afternoon.
The Indian government's efforts continue as it works with Nepali authorities to provide assistance and restore normalcy in the affected regions.