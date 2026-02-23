Nepal visit for interfaith couple sparks communal tension in Bihar
India
A 60-year-old Hindu principal, Rakesh Sah, and a 28-year-old Muslim teacher, Shaista Parveen, are believed to be in Janakpur Dham, Nepal—and when photographs and videos of the interfaith marriage surfaced on social media, they stirred up tensions back home in Aurai.
The local administration quickly stepped up police presence to keep things calm.
Accusations of kidnapping, forced conversion
Parveen's family has accused Sah of kidnapping and forcing her to convert after she went missing on February 18.
However, Parveen shared a video from Nepal saying she chose to marry Sah and isn't under any threat.
Police are investigating while the couple is believed to still be in Nepal.