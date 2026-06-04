Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal to visit India June 5-7
India
Nepal's Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal is off to India from June 5-7, marking the new government's first big diplomatic move since Prime Minister Balendra Shah took office in March 2026.
The trip highlights Nepal's push to keep its friendship with India strong and steady.
Shisir Khanal to meet S Jaishankar
Khanal will sit down with S Jaishankar in New Delhi to talk about boosting trade, investment, energy links, and making travel between the countries easier.
Both sides are aiming for deeper political and cultural ties, building on their long history of working together.