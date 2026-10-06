Nepal's home minister Sudhan Gurung visits New Delhi for BIMSTEC
India
Nepal's home minister, Sudhan Gurung, is making his first official trip abroad to New Delhi for the BIMSTEC home ministers' meeting on October 13.
He will be joining leaders from Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand to talk about key security issues in the region.
Gurung to seek India security cooperation
The main focus is boosting teamwork between countries on things like fighting terrorism and tackling cross-border crime.
Gurung will also sit down with India's home minister for some one-on-one talks about topics both countries care about.
This meeting marks a new step in bringing BIMSTEC nations closer together and finding ways to handle shared challenges as a team.