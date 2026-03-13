'Never give up': Visually impaired youth ranks 20th in UPSC

Raj's story is all about not giving up

Raj's story is all about not giving up. He cleared the BPSC exam (year not specified in the source) but turned down a government job to chase his IAS dream.

Even after three failed UPSC attempts and reaching rank 182 in his fourth attempt (year not specified in the source; likely CSE 2024 if externally confirmed), he kept going until he broke into the top 20.