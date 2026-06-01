New 6-lane Bengaluru Vijayawada highway saves 110km, costs ₹5,378cr India Jun 01, 2026

A brand-new six-lane highway is coming between Bengaluru and Vijayawada, promising to cut your travel time by up to four hours and shave 110km off the usual route.

With an approximately ₹5,378 crore budget, this project aims to make journeys smoother for everyone, plus it'll help connect major industrial hubs like Hindupuram and Kopparthi.