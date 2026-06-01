New 6-lane Bengaluru Vijayawada highway saves 110km, costs ₹5,378cr
A brand-new six-lane highway is coming between Bengaluru and Vijayawada, promising to cut your travel time by up to four hours and shave 110km off the usual route.
With an approximately ₹5,378 crore budget, this project aims to make journeys smoother for everyone, plus it'll help connect major industrial hubs like Hindupuram and Kopparthi.
Route links NH-44 and NH-16
Stretching 343.24km, the highway starts near Kodur village near Kodikonda check-post and winds through five Andhra Pradesh districts before ending at Muppavaram village.
By linking NH-44 and NH-16, it's set to boost trade between the cities and make transporting goods way faster.
Corridor gets advanced tolling, construction underway
The corridor will feature advanced tolling and traffic systems for hassle-free driving.
Construction is already underway across multiple sections, so expect improved connectivity soon.