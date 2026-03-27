New butterfly species named after late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg

About the newly discovered butterfly species

Euthalia zubeengargi stands out for its unique wing patterns and is part of a genus mostly found across South and Southeast Asia.

Only two male butterflies were spotted, hinting it might be rare or very local.

It prefers shady forest areas, feeds on tree sap and minerals from damp spots, and was seen flying slowly between plants at elevations of 600 to 750 meters.

While its full life cycle is still a mystery, it adds to the rich diversity of butterflies in northeast India.