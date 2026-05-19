New CCTV footage surfaces in Bhopal alleged dowry death case

Clips show CPR attempt, husband missing

The clips show the woman heading upstairs shortly before her death, and later, her husband trying CPR as two men carry her downstairs.

A woman who appears to be her mother-in-law, a retired judge, appears briefly on camera.

The victim's family says she lost 15kg due to constant abuse and has called out problems with the autopsy.

The husband is currently missing; police have announced a reward for help finding him, while the SIT continues to probe both family allegations and procedural lapses.