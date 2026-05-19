New CCTV footage surfaces in Bhopal alleged dowry death case
New CCTV footage is bringing new attention to the death of a 33-year-old woman in Bhopal on May 12, 2026.
She was reportedly facing dowry harassment and abuse at her in-laws' home.
Police registered an FIR against her husband and mother-in-law in connection with dowry death allegations and related abetment provisions under investigation.
Clips show CPR attempt, husband missing
The clips show the woman heading upstairs shortly before her death, and later, her husband trying CPR as two men carry her downstairs.
A woman who appears to be her mother-in-law, a retired judge, appears briefly on camera.
The victim's family says she lost 15kg due to constant abuse and has called out problems with the autopsy.
The husband is currently missing; police have announced a reward for help finding him, while the SIT continues to probe both family allegations and procedural lapses.