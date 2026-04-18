New CCTV shows Nithin Raj distressed at Anjarakandy Dental College
New CCTV footage has become a key part of the investigation into Nithin Raj's death at Anjarakandy Dental College.
The video shows Nithin in the principal's office, visibly upset after being called in over repeated loan recovery calls.
Even after explaining his situation, the recovery agent refused to remove contact numbers until the loan was paid off, a moment investigators are now looking at closely as they try to understand what led to his distress and tragic fall from the college building.
Police add abetment, invoke SC/ST Act
Authorities are also probing claims of caste-based harassment and intense pressure from the loan app.
After a complaint filed by Nithin's father, Rajan, police added charges of abetment to suicide and invoked the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Two teachers accused in the case have applied for bail, denying any role in Nithin's death.
A Special Investigation Team is now digging deeper into both alleged discrimination and financial stress that may have contributed to this tragedy.