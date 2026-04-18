New CCTV shows Nithin Raj distressed at Anjarakandy Dental College India Apr 18, 2026

New CCTV footage has become a key part of the investigation into Nithin Raj's death at Anjarakandy Dental College.

The video shows Nithin in the principal's office, visibly upset after being called in over repeated loan recovery calls.

Even after explaining his situation, the recovery agent refused to remove contact numbers until the loan was paid off, a moment investigators are now looking at closely as they try to understand what led to his distress and tragic fall from the college building.