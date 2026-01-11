New Delhi gets a makeover for India's 1st global AI summit

NDMC teams are fixing up roads, footpaths, and lighting across hotspots like Connaught Place, India Gate , Lodhi Garden, and more. There's also a big "Operation Clean" drive—think daily sweeping and deep cleaning—to get every corner looking sharp.

Why does this matter?

The main event on February 19 at Bharat Mandapam will bring together top world leaders, policymakers, and AI experts to talk about how artificial intelligence is shaping our future.

With special control rooms set up for smooth movement of VIPs and tight coordination with security teams, New Delhi is aiming to show it can host global conversations on tech in style.