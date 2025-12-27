Next Article
New Delhi railway station is getting a big upgrade
India
Big changes are coming to New Delhi Railway Station!
Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, two new buildings will replace the old ones near Platforms 1 and 16.
The revamped station will handle up to seven lakh passengers daily—up from four lakh now—and its built-up area will grow to about 1,09,000 sq. m.
Why it matters:
This overhaul is part of Indian Railways's push to double train originating capacity by 2030.
Expect smoother passenger flow with new holding areas, easier Metro access, and more retail spots for grabbing a bite or shopping while you wait.
Plus, similar upgrades are planned for other major stations across India over the next five years.