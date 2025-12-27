New Delhi railway station is getting a big upgrade India Dec 27, 2025

Big changes are coming to New Delhi Railway Station!

Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, two new buildings will replace the old ones near Platforms 1 and 16.

The revamped station will handle up to seven lakh passengers daily—up from four lakh now—and its built-up area will grow to about 1,09,000 sq. m.