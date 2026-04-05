New Delhi railway station revamped under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme
India
Big changes are coming to the New Delhi railway station!
Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, the station is being revamped to handle up to 700,000 passengers every day.
Expect new buildings near platforms 1 and 16, adding loads of extra space, all designed to make travel smoother for everyone.
Station adding about 1,500 AI cameras
The upgrade brings about 1,500 AI-powered security cameras, so safety gets a serious boost.
The whole station will be fully air-conditioned (finally!), with Bharat Taxi services and better signs are also on the way, making your trips through New Delhi station way more comfortable and hassle-free.