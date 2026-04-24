New Delhi railway station trials turnstile gates at Gate 9

New Delhi station expands safety measures

Along with the gates, the station is rolling out clearer signs, better crowd control by staff and security, and a QR code entry system for big festival rushes like Diwali and Chhath.

They are also adding AI cameras that will watch for anything unusual, so safety is getting a boost, too.

All these changes are part of a bigger push to make travel at this busy hub safer and less stressful.