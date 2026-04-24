New Delhi railway station trials turnstile gates at Gate 9
India
New Delhi Railway Station is testing out turnstile gates at Gate nine (Ajmeri Gate side) to make getting in and out smoother, especially during busy times.
The new system separates entry for reserved and unreserved ticket holders, aiming to cut down on chaos and long lines.
New Delhi station expands safety measures
Along with the gates, the station is rolling out clearer signs, better crowd control by staff and security, and a QR code entry system for big festival rushes like Diwali and Chhath.
They are also adding AI cameras that will watch for anything unusual, so safety is getting a boost, too.
All these changes are part of a bigger push to make travel at this busy hub safer and less stressful.