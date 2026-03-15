New earthworm species discovered in Kerala's Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary

Experts warn habitat loss threatens unique species

D. vazhania stands out with its grooved male field and bean-shaped prostate.

With this find, India now has 83 Drawida species, over half living in the Western Ghats, and 16 found only in Kerala.

But there's a catch: experts warn that habitat loss is putting these unique creatures at risk, despite being found in a protected sanctuary.

They're urging quick action to save what's left of Kerala's wild spaces.