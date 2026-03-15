New earthworm species discovered in Kerala's Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary
India
Scientists have just discovered a new earthworm, Drawida vazhania, in Kerala's Peechi-Vazhani Wildlife Sanctuary.
Found by teams from Christ College and Mahatma Gandhi University, this little creature joins the Barwelli group and adds another chapter to the Western Ghats's rich biodiversity.
Experts warn habitat loss threatens unique species
D. vazhania stands out with its grooved male field and bean-shaped prostate.
With this find, India now has 83 Drawida species, over half living in the Western Ghats, and 16 found only in Kerala.
But there's a catch: experts warn that habitat loss is putting these unique creatures at risk, despite being found in a protected sanctuary.
They're urging quick action to save what's left of Kerala's wild spaces.