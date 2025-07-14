New governors appointed by President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu just named new governors for Haryana and Goa, plus a fresh lieutenant governor for Ladakh. These changes bring experienced leaders into key spots after Brigadier (Dr) BD Mishra stepped down in Ladakh.

Why these appointments matter Governors and lieutenant governors aren't just figureheads—they help bridge the state governments with the center and make sure things run smoothly.

New appointments can shape how policies actually play out on the ground.

Who are the new appointees? Prof. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, an education leader, is now Governor of Haryana.

Goa gets Pusapati Ashok Gajapathi Raju, a veteran politician and ex-Union Minister.

For Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta—who's been Deputy Chief Minister and Assembly Speaker in J&K—takes over as lieutenant governor.