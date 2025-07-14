Next Article
Assam man celebrates divorce with milk bath
In Assam's Nalbari district, Manik Ali celebrated his recent divorce in a way no one saw coming—by pouring 40-liter of milk over himself.
The moment, captured on video, quickly took off online as Ali happily announced, "I am free from today."
Ali's marriage had been rocky
Ali's marriage had been rocky due to his wife's repeated elopements, despite his efforts to keep the family together for their young daughter.
After finalizing the split, he chose this memorable milk bath as a fresh start.
The video has amused many on social media and sparked conversations about how people find closure and celebrate new chapters in life.